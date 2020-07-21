Livingston Parish surpassed 2,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus to date, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local case count now stands at 2,043, an increase of 53 from the day before.
The parish reported a new COVID-19 related death for the second straight day, bringing the local death toll to 44. Livingston Parish has reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including seven in the last 23 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 474 tests from the state lab, the same as the day before, and 19,314 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 422.
That puts Tuesday’s rate of positivity at 12.5 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just three times since June 26.
Since June 23, the parish has confirmed 1,362 new cases off of 9,854 tests (13.8-percent positivity).
On Tuesday, health officials added 1,691 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total case count to 96,583. That’s the 14th time since July 1 that the state has added more than 1,500 new cases in a single day.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 36 overnight to bring the total to 3,498 fatalities. The state is also reporting 110 “probable” deaths from COVID-19.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent ascent, rising by 19 overnight to reach 1,527 statewide, the most since May 3.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations, the number of patients on ventilators decreased on Tuesday, dropping by six to 186.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Tuesday afternoon, days before his current order extending Phase Two of reopening the state is set to expire.
