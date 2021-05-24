More than 30,000 Livingston Parish residents are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, approximately 34,267 local residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 477 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 30,524 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 776.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 24.8 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 22.1 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In Livingston Parish, the confirmed COVID-19 case count dropped by three while the number of COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged on Monday.
Officials also reported 14 new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,060 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,552 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 141,732 total COVID-19 tests
-- 34,267 initiated vaccine series; 30,524 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.