All Livingston Parish Public Schools Pre-K and kindergarten registration days that were previously scheduled over the next three months have been postponed until further notice, the school system announced Wednesday.
The postponement comes the same week that Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his intentions to extend the state-mandated “stay at home” order, which will now run through April 30.
Edwards’ order has shuttered all K-12 schools and universities statewide in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“With the Governor’s upcoming proclamation that will extend the ‘stay at home’ order through April 30, 2020, all schools will remain closed; therefore, all Pre-K and Kindergarten registration days that were previously scheduled are postponed until further notice,” the school system said in a statement.
There were 24 LPPS registration days scheduled over the months of March, April, and May at elementary campuses across the parish.
On Monday, LPPS Superintendent Joe Murphy said the school system will “fully cooperate” with Edwards’ intention to extend his “stay at home” order through the end of the month amid the novel coronavirus, which reached 6,424 positive cases in Louisiana on Wednesday.
All LPPS campuses and operations have been shut down.
