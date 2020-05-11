The Livingston Parish Public Schools system is asking all families with school-age students to fill out a survey that will help the district plan for “appropriate support” for all of its communities in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The district posted a link to the "Home Access Survey" on its social media pages Monday evening along with a brief explanation of its importance. According to its Facebook post, the district will use the information to “better leverage” governmental support from federal, state, and local levels amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The survey asks questions pertaining to a household’s internet access, cellular provider, and the amount of internet-capable devices. The online survey can be found by clicking here, and for those without internet access, district leaders urge them to contact their school directly.

“We are asking that each household fills out this very important survey,” the district said. “The information gathered will allow the district to plan for appropriate support for all our communities. It will also give us information that will help us better leverage Federal, State, and Local governmental [support].”

On May 1, the Louisiana Department of Education announced it will distribute nearly $260 million in federal relief funding to school systems statewide to support their efforts to recover from school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards closed schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

The federal funding is being provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Livingston Parish Public Schools system is still determining a budget for the funds it will receive. The survey, according to LPPS Superintendent Joe Murphy, is intended to inform district leaders "where the need is for devices and access" among the parish's 26,000 K-12 students.

“It will help us structure the budget accordingly,” Murphy said in a text message to The News.