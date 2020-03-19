Officials from the Livingston Parish Public Schools system will film a live show beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, regarding the current state of education in Livingston Parish.
People can watch the show on WLST Cox 117, Eatel 130, or via a live Facebook stream at “Walker Hightv.” The show will be live in the entire parish as well as surrounding parishes.
During the show, Superintendent Joe Murphy, other central office staff, and principals from all grade levels will “provide answers that parents and students are asking” in response to the novel coronavirus, which as of Thursday morning had spiked to 347 cases and 17 parishes in Louisiana, according to the Department of Health.
The lineup will include the following:
-- Jennifer Wilkinson, Director of Nursing
-- Sommer Purvis, Director of Child Nutrition
-- Bonnie Cox, principal at Walker Elementary
-- Carolyn Vosburg, principal at North Corbin Junior High
-- Jason St. Pierre, principal at Walker High
-- Margaret Westmoreland, assistant principal at Walker High
“Our goal is to provide answers that parents and students are asking about the LPPS response to COVID – 19,” Murphy said in a post on the school system’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.