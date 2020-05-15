The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will offer a Summer Enrichment Program to better prepare students in grades K-8 for the next grade level of math and English/language arts (ELA) instruction.
Superintendent Joe Murphy made the announcement in a statement released on Friday, saying that the 17-day program will also serve as a pilot effort for the district to prepare for continuous remote learning that may be necessary in the coming school year.
The continuous learning program is designed to help students who passed all their classes for the school year but may require “more assistance in foundational skills needed to be successful in the next grade,” according to Murphy.
The measures were taken in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down schools statewide for the rest of the 2019-20 school year and taken away more than nine weeks of face-to-face instruction.
This is the first time the district has offered this type of enrichment program over the summer, Murphy said. The inaugural program will run from May 26 to June 17.
“These students would greatly benefit from receiving advanced instruction in the courses they are scheduled to take in the fall,” Murphy said.
The district is funding the new program with monies received from the federal government’s COVID-19 relief package. The district received a total of $4.4 million from the CARES Act to address priorities associated with the health and safety of students and employees.
This includes access to technology to implement and enhance continuous learning opportunities for summer enrichment as well as establishing effective remote learning strategies for the future.
Murphy said the district plans to spend approximately $150,000 of the grant to fund the Summer Enrichment Program.
“We understand that each level of instruction can present new challenges, but we know that with a continued emphasis on critical new skill sets, those challenges can be minimized, giving our students the confidence to be successful in multiple learning environments,” Murphy said.
Supervisor of Instruction Kelly LaBauve said enrichment will be available in math and ELA. Virtual instruction will be offered for 90 minutes each weekday, per subject, and students will not go to a campus during the instruction period.
Students may sign up for instruction in both subject areas, but they are asked to commit to attend at least 15 days in each.
According to LaBauve, the program is designed for students who may have earned a least one F or three Ds in either their math or ELA classes. It is open to regular education students or any student with a special education designation, 504 or ELL (English language learner) designation.
“This new enrichment program is designed to help close learning gaps that may exist and support our goal of having all students ready to learn at the beginning of the next school year,” she said.
LaBauve said the district has mailed a letter about the program to the parents of 2,600 students who qualify for enrichment. She said anyone interested in the program or those needing more information about its benefits can contact their school principal or call her at the central office at (225) 686-4294.
Each year, the district offers remediation and credit recovery for students who have failed certain classes, and those programs will be offered again this summer for students in grades K-11 through continuous learning platforms, Murphy said.
“The programs we traditionally offer are about ‘going back’ to offer instruction in those courses that were not successfully completed in the previous school year,” he said. “This new enrichment program is about ‘going forward’ to offer foundational instruction in those subject areas that will be taken in the new school year.”
