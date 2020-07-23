Livingston Parish parents who opt for virtual learning for their students amid the coronavirus pandemic must commit to the structure for a full grading period, which could be nine weeks or a semester, depending on the grade level.

However, those who participate in the virtual option will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, band, and other school clubs.

Joe Murphy, superintendent for the Livingston Parish Public Schools system, made the announcement in a statement sent out Thursday morning when the revealed the district’s “100 Percent Virtual” learning model.

The virtual learning option is being offered in Phase Two and Phase Three of the “LPPS Start Strong” plan. Under Phase One, the school system will provide distance learning for all students in grades Pre-K-12, with the exception of a small group of students on an as-needed basis.

The 2020-21 school year is currently set to start on Friday, Aug. 7.

“We understand that while it is our hope to return our students to their campuses and have them engage in face-to-face learning with our faculty as often as possible, this may not be a desirable goal for some of our students who have Coronavirus-related health concerns for themselves or within their immediate families,” Murphy said in a statement.

“For these students, we will provide a 100-percent virtual model.”

The district released its plans for the reopening of school last week, detailing a multi-phased approach that will be dependent upon which phase of reopening Gov. John Bel Edwards has set for the state.

Phase One will be all virtual; Phase Two will feature a mixture of virtual and in-person instruction; and Phase Three will be the most traditional format with on-campus instruction five days a week for all students.

After Edwards’ announcement to keep the state in Phase Two through at least Aug. 7, school officials on Wednesday said they are “anticipating” beginning the 2020-21 school year in Phase Two, the hybrid approach.

Under Phase Two, students in grades Pre-K-2, students with significant disabilities participating in alternate assessment, and students attending the ELEC Center will report to class for in-person instruction five days a week.

Students in grades 3-12 will return to school on an assigned schedule and learn through a mix of in-person and distance instruction. The district will implement an A/B model to provide in-person instruction to half of the parish’s students in grades 3-12 on alternating days (Group A on Monday, Wednesday, every other Friday; Group B on Tuesday, Thursday, every other Friday).

However, the district is also making a 100-percent virtual model available to those who fear going returning to a school campus amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen a resurgence in Louisiana over the last month.

“Group C” students are those “not attending campus due to parental concerns during Phase 2 and/or Phase 3 due to the coronavirus,” according to the district’s plans. Students who opt for the virtual model may be regular education, special education, 504, or English language learner (ELL).

According to the plans, teachers, paras, contract tutors will provide instructional virtual support to students in core classes in the evenings based on the scheduled teachers’ lessons, assignments, and assessments.

This instructional support is in addition to virtual instruction students may receive during the school day from their classroom teacher.

If the classroom teacher is not providing this support after hours, it is still the expectation that the classroom teacher should have face-to-face contact with the student at least twice per week to build relationships.

The support facilitator and the classroom teacher must be in constant communication regarding student success. The classroom teacher will enter all grades in PowerSchool.

If a school does not have on-sight personnel for instructional support, their students may receive support from a facilitator from a different school.

Schools are required to ensure that each child has a personal or school-issued laptop for use at home. In late May, the district announced it would use part of the $4.4 million it will receive in CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) funding to increase its number of available take-home laptops to a one-to-one ratio – meaning, every child at every grade level on every campus will have access to a take-home device, if needed.

Livingston Parish Public Schools has more than 26,000 students enrolled in grades K-12 across 44 campuses.

Additionally, the district plans to use CARES Act funding to improve student access to Internet and WiFi services through investments in on-campus and off-campus access points and hotspots.

“Our most important priority is the well-being of our students and employees,” Murphy said. “We are working hard to address all our students’ needs and concerns so each and every child can have access to a quality education in a safe learning environment.”

To see the virtual learning plan, visit www.lpsb.org click on the “100% Virtual Learning Expectations Group C Students” link that is available near the top of the page. You can also click here.