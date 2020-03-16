The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will begin providing free meal pick-up service on Wednesday, March 18, for all children in Livingston Parish under the age of 18, Superintendent Joe Murphy announced.
The announcement comes in response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which Gov. John Bel Edwards reported has reached a confirmed 136 cases in Louisiana, including the first confirmed case in the capital region (Ascension Parish). Edwards also reported the third death in the state from the virus.
In an attempt to slow the spread of the virus, Edwards on Friday issued an order closing all K-12 public schools and banning all public gatherings of 250 people or more in the state through April 13.
On Monday at 1 p.m., Edwards took additional measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana by further limiting the size of public gatherings to 50 people — 200 fewer than his original order. The ban is still in effect through April 13, but Edwards said that would be reevaluated seven days prior.
With school being out for the next month, Murphy said LPPS leaders “have been working at a very deliberate speed” to determine a plan of action to provide local school children “a blended model of learning” as well as plans for limited, altered food services and applicable emergency services.
On Monday, the school system officially released its plan to feed its students who depend on school-provided meals.
Children do not have to be present at the time of meal pick-up to receive a meal, nor do they have to be enrolled in the Livingston Parish Public Schools System, Murphy said.
There will be 14 meal sites at various elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools across the parish.
“All meals are solely for pick-up; none may be consumed on site,” Murphy said. “On designated campuses, meal distribution will be set up in parking lots, carpool, or bus lane areas.”
Meal pick-up times have been scheduled for Wednesday, March 18; Monday, March 23; and Wednesday, March 25. Murphy said pick-up will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the listed sites on those dates, noting that the district has plans to continue this same twice-a-week schedule pending student participation.
Each child will receive breakfast and lunch meals at each pick-up time, and all meals will meet the USDA nutritional requirements, Murphy said.
Families with children in need of meals who do not have transportation are encouraged to contact their school of enrollment if currently enrolled, Murphy said. The superintendent also said the district will continue to work with local community groups and churches that support the “Full Tummy” program to provide additional meals for needy families.
Listed below are the schools that will serve as meal distribution sites, along with addresses:
- Albany Middle, located at 29675 Reeves Street, Albany, LA, 70711
- Denham Springs High School, located at 1000 North Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA, 70726
- Denham Springs Junior High, located at 401 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, LA, 70726
- Doyle High, located at 20480 Circle Drive, Livingston, LA, 70754
- Eastside Elementary, located at 9735 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, LA, 70726
- French Settlement Elementary, located at 15810 LA Hwy. 16, French Settlement, LA, 70733
- Holden School, located at 30120 LA Hwy. 441, Holden, LA, 70744
- Juban Parc Elementary, located at 12555 Brown Road, Denham Springs, LA, 70726
- Live Oak High, located at 36079 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA, 70706
- North Corbin Elementary, located at 32645 North Corbin Road, Walker, LA, 70785
- Seventh Ward Elementary, located at 24495 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA, 70726
- South Fork Elementary, located at 23300 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, LA,
- Springfield High, located at 27322 LA Hwy. 42, Springfield, LA, 70462
- Walker Freshman High, located at 13443 Burgess Avenue, Walker, LA, 70785
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.