The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will receive $50 million in federal stimulus funding that will be spent in designated priority areas over the next three years, Superintendent Joe Murphy announced in a statement Friday.
The assistance is being provided through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, which earlier this year was awarded to state educational agencies nationwide to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Louisiana Department of Education was awarded $1.2 billion on top of the $287 million received through the CARES Act last spring. LDOE has since established spending priorities and guidelines for distributing those funds to individual school districts and charter schools across the state.
Funding is being divided into ESSER II and ESSER III funds. The first phase of funding will be available from March 2020 to September 2023, while the second phase will be available from March 2021 to September 2024.
Murphy said the state has outlined five priority areas that mirror the state’s “critical goals” and direct spending. The five priorities areas, as established by the state, include:
-- Ensuring every student is on track to a professional career, college degree or service.
-- Providing the highest quality teaching learning environment.
-- Cultivating high-impact systems, structures, and partnerships.
-- Removing barriers and creating equitable, inclusive learning experiences for all children.
-- Developing and retaining a diverse, highly effective educator workforce.
“This funding allows us to meet many of the critical needs that were exposed during the most challenging days of the pandemic,” Murphy said in a statement. “At the same time, it will help us strengthen our learning opportunities in this new environment.”
Each of the priority areas include focus areas that determine allowability under the ESSER grant guidelines. For example, under the priority area of providing quality teaching, eligible spending areas include creating a 1:1 device to student ratio, investing in accelerated learning recovery, enhancing literacy and STEM learning, and developing healthy child development and play.
Other focus areas include providing access to high-quality early childhood education, providing mental and behavioral health services, providing greater guidance for family engagement and support, improving ACT scores, dual enrollment opportunities and high-demand apprenticeships for students, and creating teacher-leadership opportunities, greater professional development and improving educator compensation.
“Certainly, the focus areas within these priorities allow much flexibility for our district to specifically tailor our efforts to meet the needs of our students and our employees,” Murphy said. “The state recognizes there is no one-size-fits-all approach, but every expenditure must be in line with the overall guidelines and goals of the program.”
In his statement, Murphy noted that funds would not be earmarked for recurring expenses, since they would be exhausted by September 2024.
“These dollars cannot be added to our regular recurring expenses, but rather, they are designed to go to efforts that address the needs presented by the COVID pandemic and make improvements to help us better manage our need for more student space, need for more reliable technology and more devices, our need for proven safety procedures and access to health guidance, and greater flexibility and specialties within our teaching corps,” Murphy said.
“With that said, we know the pandemic has required our teachers, administrators and staff to do more, and we also are looking for opportunities to compensate those services through a non-recurring mechanism.”
Murphy said that leadership has been meeting since March with central office department heads, who have reached out to the schools, “to review state guidelines and develop a complete plan for effectively investing the grant dollars.”
He added that all departments were asked to submit proposals, and each was reviewed with follow-up meetings for clarification and details.
“This has been a thorough effort to identify needs in each department and to develop a plan that addresses those needs,” Murphy said. “While this is a budget, and it is likely to be adjusted throughout the grant timeline period, we feel confident that we have a framework in place to make a positive difference with these funds.”
