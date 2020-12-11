Coronavirus new
Livingston Parish reached 100 confirmed deaths stemming from the novel coronavirus on Friday, becoming the 19th parish in the state to reach the grim milestone, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The parish has confirmed at least one new COVID-19 related death in each of the last six days, the first time that has happened since the first reported death in early April.

Livingston Parish reported its first COVID-19 death on April 1, approximately 13 days after the first confirmed case. This week, the parish surpassed 6,000 confirmed cases.

So far in the month of December, Livingston Parish has confirmed nine COVID-19 fatalities, including eight since Sunday. If that rate holds through the rest of the month, December would be the deadliest month for Livingston Parish since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday, the local death toll stands at an even 100, which doesn’t include the six “probable” deaths the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting.

Across the state, the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the deaths of 6,465 Louisiana residents since March, along with 302 “probable” deaths.

And things appear to be getting worse.

The state is currently in its third surge since the virus’ outbreak in March, and the rise in cases, positivity, and hospitalizations has led to an “unacceptable” rise in deaths, Gov. John Bel Edwards said this week.

Not even halfway through the month, the number of COVID-19 related deaths is at 302, a rate that would make December the third-deadliest month since the start of the pandemic, behind just April (1,623) and August (952).

Below is a breakdown of the COVID-19 deaths by date in Livingston Parish.

April - 15 deaths

April 1 - one death

April 13 - two deaths

April 14 - one death

April 15 - one death

April 17 - two deaths

April 18 - one death

April 21 - one death

April 22 - one death

April 23 - one death

April 28 - two deaths

April 29 - one death

April 30 - one death

May - 14 deaths

May 2 - one death

May 5 - two deaths

May 7 - one death

May 8 - two deaths

May 9 - one death

May 10 - two deaths

May 13 - one less death

May 16 - one death

May 17 - one death

May 19 - one death

May 25 - one death

May 30 - one death

May 31 - one death

June - 8 deaths

June 2 - one death

June 3 - one death

June 14 - one death

June 16 - one death

June 19 - one death

June 20 - one death

June 22 - one death

June 26 - one death

July - 11 deaths

July 1 - one death

July 6 - one death

July 8 - one death

July 14 - one death

July 17 - one death

July 20 - one death

July 21 - one death

July 22 - one death

July 23 - one death

July 24 - one death

July 29 - one death

August - 18 deaths

Aug. 2 - one death

Aug. 6 - one death

Aug. 7 - one death

Aug. 11 - one death

Aug. 13 - two deaths

Aug. 16 - two deaths

Aug. 17 - one death

Aug. 18 - two deaths

Aug. 20 - one death

Aug. 23 - two deaths

Aug. 25 - one death

Aug. 26 - one death

Aug. 30 - one death

Aug. 31 - one death

September - 10 deaths

Sept. 6 - one death

Sept. 7 - one death

Sept. 8 - one death

Sept. 11 - one death

Sept. 13 - one death

Sept. 17 - two deaths

Sept. 22 - one death

Sept. 27 - two deaths

October - 4 deaths

Oct. 15 - one death

Oct. 16 - two deaths

Oct. 28 - one death

November - 11 deaths

Nov. 5 - one death

Nov. 6 - one death

Nov. 12 - one death

Nov. 13 - one death

Nov. 22 - one death

Nov. 23 - one death

Nov. 27 - one death

Nov. 29 - two deaths

Nov. 30 - two deaths

December - 9 deaths

Dec. 2 - one death

Dec. 6 - one death

Dec. 7 - one death

Dec. 8 - one death

Dec. 9 - one death

Dec. 10 - two deaths

Dec. 11 - two deaths

