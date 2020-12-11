Livingston Parish reached 100 confirmed deaths stemming from the novel coronavirus on Friday, becoming the 19th parish in the state to reach the grim milestone, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish has confirmed at least one new COVID-19 related death in each of the last six days, the first time that has happened since the first reported death in early April.
Livingston Parish reported its first COVID-19 death on April 1, approximately 13 days after the first confirmed case. This week, the parish surpassed 6,000 confirmed cases.
So far in the month of December, Livingston Parish has confirmed nine COVID-19 fatalities, including eight since Sunday. If that rate holds through the rest of the month, December would be the deadliest month for Livingston Parish since the start of the pandemic.
As of Friday, the local death toll stands at an even 100, which doesn’t include the six “probable” deaths the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the deaths of 6,465 Louisiana residents since March, along with 302 “probable” deaths.
And things appear to be getting worse.
The state is currently in its third surge since the virus’ outbreak in March, and the rise in cases, positivity, and hospitalizations has led to an “unacceptable” rise in deaths, Gov. John Bel Edwards said this week.
Not even halfway through the month, the number of COVID-19 related deaths is at 302, a rate that would make December the third-deadliest month since the start of the pandemic, behind just April (1,623) and August (952).
Below is a breakdown of the COVID-19 deaths by date in Livingston Parish.
April - 15 deaths
April 1 - one death
April 13 - two deaths
April 14 - one death
April 15 - one death
April 17 - two deaths
April 18 - one death
April 21 - one death
April 22 - one death
April 23 - one death
April 28 - two deaths
April 29 - one death
April 30 - one death
May - 14 deaths
May 2 - one death
May 5 - two deaths
May 7 - one death
May 8 - two deaths
May 9 - one death
May 10 - two deaths
May 13 - one less death
May 16 - one death
May 17 - one death
May 19 - one death
May 25 - one death
May 30 - one death
May 31 - one death
June - 8 deaths
June 2 - one death
June 3 - one death
June 14 - one death
June 16 - one death
June 19 - one death
June 20 - one death
June 22 - one death
June 26 - one death
July - 11 deaths
July 1 - one death
July 6 - one death
July 8 - one death
July 14 - one death
July 17 - one death
July 20 - one death
July 21 - one death
July 22 - one death
July 23 - one death
July 24 - one death
July 29 - one death
August - 18 deaths
Aug. 2 - one death
Aug. 6 - one death
Aug. 7 - one death
Aug. 11 - one death
Aug. 13 - two deaths
Aug. 16 - two deaths
Aug. 17 - one death
Aug. 18 - two deaths
Aug. 20 - one death
Aug. 23 - two deaths
Aug. 25 - one death
Aug. 26 - one death
Aug. 30 - one death
Aug. 31 - one death
September - 10 deaths
Sept. 6 - one death
Sept. 7 - one death
Sept. 8 - one death
Sept. 11 - one death
Sept. 13 - one death
Sept. 17 - two deaths
Sept. 22 - one death
Sept. 27 - two deaths
October - 4 deaths
Oct. 15 - one death
Oct. 16 - two deaths
Oct. 28 - one death
November - 11 deaths
Nov. 5 - one death
Nov. 6 - one death
Nov. 12 - one death
Nov. 13 - one death
Nov. 22 - one death
Nov. 23 - one death
Nov. 27 - one death
Nov. 29 - two deaths
Nov. 30 - two deaths
December - 9 deaths
Dec. 2 - one death
Dec. 6 - one death
Dec. 7 - one death
Dec. 8 - one death
Dec. 9 - one death
Dec. 10 - two deaths
Dec. 11 - two deaths
