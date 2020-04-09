Exactly three weeks after its reported case of the novel coronavirus, Livingston Parish has surpassed 100.
The reported COVID-19 case count in Livingston Parish rose by four overnight to bring the local total to 103, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The parish is also reporting 11 new tests from the previous day, with 288 tests completed through commercial lab tests in addition to one completed through the state lab.
There remains one reported COVID-19 related death among Livingston Parish residents, according to the Department of Health.
In LDH Region 9 — which encompasses Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes — there are currently 67 ventilators in use with 133 available, 102 ICU beds in use with 75 available, and 1,016 total beds in use with 815 available.
Across the state, the coronavirus hit a reported 18,283 positive cases in all but one of the state’s 64 parishes (Tensas Parish). That has led to a reported 2,014 hospitalizations and 473 patients on ventilators, according to the Department of Health.
The statewide death toll from COVID-19 reached 702 fatalities, an increase of 50 from Wednesday’s figures. On each of the previous two days, the statewide death toll increased by 70, which remains the largest single-day jump in fatalities. Forty-five of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.