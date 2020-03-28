The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus increased by one in Livingston Parish, bringing the local total to 12, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes two days after Livingston Parish nearly doubled its number of reported cases, going from six to 11 from Wednesday to Thursday. There were no new confirmed cases in the Department of Health’s figures on Friday.
The first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Livingston Parish was reported on Thursday, March 19, when a resident tested positive while being treated in a New Orleans hospital.
The second positive case was reported last Saturday, followed by the third on Sunday, two more on Monday, and one Tuesday. On Friday, it was confirmed that Denham Springs Marshal Joe Shumate had contracted COVID-19, his wife announced via social media. No other Livingston Parish resident with the disease has been identified, per HIPAA guidelines.
There has not been a COVID-19 death among any of the 12 Livingston Parish residents who have contracted the disease, according to the Department of Health. However, the state death toll as of Saturday stands at 137, up by 18 the previous day.
Louisiana, which is experiencing the third-highest rate of cases per capita in the country, is now reporting 3,315 positive cases of the disease, according to the Department of Health. There are now 927 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, nearly a 20-percent increase from Friday. Of that total, 336 are on ventilators.
