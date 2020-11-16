Livingston Parish reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,688 cases, an overnight increase of nine, and 84 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish is also reporting 381 “probable” cases, one more than the previous day, and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 53,468 tests. That includes 50,551 molecular tests and 2,917 antigen tests.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 197,467 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 5,902 confirmed COVID-19 deaths; and 3,100,477 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 7,592 “probable” cases and 237 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 65 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 818 statewide.
Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in nine of the last 11 updates. Since Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 300 statewide, including by 126 since Friday.
Ventilator usage increased by 23 on Monday to 81 statewide, figures show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.