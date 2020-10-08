Livingston Parish reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday but no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes one day after the parish confirmed its largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases in three weeks.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,926 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last 11 days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 42,279 tests, a jump of 182 tests from Wednesday. That puts Thursday’s positivity rate just over 6.0 percent, marking the 38th time in 47 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 170,621 cases; 5,416 deaths; and 2,437,687 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 2,528 “probable” cases and 193 “probable” deaths.
After decreasing on Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose on Thursday to 564, an increase of 12 overnight. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have risen by 46 after falling to 518 on Sunday.
Ventilator usage increased by one on Thursday to 79.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce the details of a new order in a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.
