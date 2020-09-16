One day after reporting its most new COVID-19 cases in more than a month, Livingston Parish reported a much more modest 11 new cases on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The low case count on Wednesday comes one day after Livingston Parish confirmed 76 new cases, its most in a single day since July 27 and a total that accounted for 17.8 percent of the state’s new cases.
As of Wednesday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,653 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 71 deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last three days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 37,620 tests, a jump of just 610 tests from Tuesday. That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 1.8 percent, marking the 21st time in 28 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent. mark.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting 158,826 cases; 5,126 deaths; and 2,114,145 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,039 “probable” cases and 168 “probable” deaths.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 5,130 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 145,570. That puts the state at about 13,256 confirmed active cases, down by 1,259 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose for the second straight day, increasing by 11 to reach 678 statewide. After falling below 100 on Tuesday, ventilator usage rose by eight on Wednesday to 107 statewide.
Last week, Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
