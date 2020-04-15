The novel coronavirus reached 133 reported cases in Livingston Parish, an increase of four from the day before, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Livingston Parish is reporting one new death, according to the Department of Health, bringing the local death toll to five. The parish has reported four new deaths in the last three days.
The parish is also reporting 385 completed tests through commercial labs — up by one from the day before — and three additional tests completed through the state lab, according to the Department of Health.
LDH Region 9, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 47 ventilators in use, with 159 available. There are also 92 ICU beds in use, with 108 available, and 972 total hospital beds in use, with 771 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 21,951 reported cases that have resulted in 1,943 hospitalizations and 425 patients on ventilators, both of which are drops from Tuesday’s figures.
The statewide death toll rose by 90 overnight — the second largest single-day jump to date — and now stands at 1,103, with 49 parishes reporting at least one death. Approximately 219 new deaths have been reported in the last two days, the deadliest stretch in Louisiana so far.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state about the COVID-19 crisis in a press conference at 4 p.m.
