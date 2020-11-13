Livingston Parish confirmed 134 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and one new death, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health began incorporating antigen tests into the state’s COVID-19 reporting and dashboard. That resulted in a significant rise in new cases across the state, including a record-breaking amount in Livingston Parish.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,597 cases and 84 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish is also reporting 366 “probable” cases and three “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 52,712 tests. That includes 49,911 molecular tests and 2,801 antigen tests.
As of Friday, the state is reporting 194,685 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 5,885 confirmed COVID-19 deaths; and 3,052,383 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 7,296 “probable” cases and 236 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 16 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 692 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in seven of the last nine updates. Since Oct. 4, they’ve risen by 174 statewide.
Ventilator usage increased by three on Friday to 62 statewide, figures show.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 3 p.m. Friday.
