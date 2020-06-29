Livingston Parish reported 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the local case count to 860, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the lowest single-day increase in the parish since June 22. Over the previous six days, health officials reported 156 new cases, the most in a six-day stretch in Livingston Parish since the first reported cases March 19.
Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death for the second straight day, leaving the local death toll at 37. The parish has reported eight new deaths since June 1.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 470 tests from the state lab, the same as Sunday’s figures, and 10,863 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 108.
Monday’s rate of positivity (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) in Livingston Parish was 12.9 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting 57,081 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 845 cases off of 8,526 new tests from Sunday’s update. That puts Monday’s positivity rate at 9.9 percent, just under the state’s goal.
The Department of Health is now reporting 42,225 “presumed” recoveries, an increase of 2,433 from last week. That puts the state at around 14,800 active cases, nearly 5,000 more than last week.
