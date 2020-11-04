Livingston Parish reported 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday to surpass 4,300 total cases to date, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish didn’t report in the latest LDH figures and hasn’t in the last seven days (Oct. 28).
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,309 cases and 80 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish has reported one new death since Oct. 16 and four since late September.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 47,524 tests, a jump of 95 tests from Tuesday. That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 14.7 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting 185,144 cases; 5,746 deaths; and 2,820,899 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 5,020 “probable” cases and 229 “probable” deaths.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 3,576 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 172,210. That puts the state at 12,934 confirmed active cases, an increase of 125 from this time last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 623 on Wednesday, a jump of four overnight. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 105 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage dropped by seven on Wednesday to 77 statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.