Livingston Parish reported 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths on Tuesday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes one day after Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 case, marking the first time that has happened since May and only the sixth time since the first reported case in March.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,870 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last nine days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 41,637 tests, a jump of 237 tests from Tuesday. That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 6.3 percent, marking the 36th time in 45 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 169,044 cases; 5,402 deaths; and 2,402,355 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,425 “probable” cases and 190 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by 20 overnight and now stand at 567 statewide. This follows Monday’s increase of 29, the largest one-day jump in hospitalizations since July 22 (54). Over the last two days, hospitalizations have risen by 49.
Ventilator usage remained at 71 on Tuesday.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.