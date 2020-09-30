Health officials confirmed 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Livingston Parish on Wednesday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The update of Wednesday’s dashboard was delayed by nearly 45 minutes, though health officials didn’t identify the reason for the delay.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,810 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last three days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 40,563 tests, a jump of 189 tests from Tuesday. That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 7.9 percent, marking the 32nd time in 40 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting 166,033 cases; 5,321 deaths; and 2,317,179 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,425 “probable” cases and 190 “probable” deaths.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 4,523 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 154,163. That puts the state at about 11,870 confirmed active cases, down by 1,135 from this time last week.
After increasing for two straight days, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 23 overnight 553 statewide. Ventilator usage also continued to drop, falling by one overnight down to 79 statewide, matching the fewest since June 29 (79).
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
