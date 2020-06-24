Livingston Parish reported 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, one day after reporting its highest single-day increase in new cases to date.

The local case count now stands at 768, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. On Tuesday, the parish confirmed 61 new cases, its most since the first reported case March 19.

The 78 new cases in the last two days are the most in Livingston Parish over a two-day span to date.

While cases continue to rise, parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related for the second straight day, leaving the local death toll at 36. Livingston Parish has reported seven new deaths since June 1.

According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 468 tests from the state lab, the same as Monday’s figures, and 10,025 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 185. Wednesday’s rate of positivity (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) was 9 percent, just under the state’s goal of 10 percent.

The parish has added 242 new cases since June 14, or an average of 22 a day. In the previous 87 days, the parish reported 525 total cases, or just over six new cases per day.

The parish’s recent rise in new cases coincides with a statewide surge. Over the last two days, Louisiana has reported 2,238 new cases, the most in a two-day span since April 6-7 (3,274) when the state was in the midst of a stay-at-home order.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 3:30 p.m.