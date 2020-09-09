Livingston Parish reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,514 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 69 deaths. Before Wednesday, the parish had reported one death in three consecutive days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 35,790 tests, a jump of just 582 tests from Tuesday. That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 3.2 percent, marking the 16th time in 22 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting 154,955 cases; 4,970 deaths; and 1,999,027 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 935 “probable” cases.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 6,008 over the last week, bringing the total to 140,440. That puts the state at about 14,515 confirmed active cases, down by 891 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 17 overnight and now stand at 782 statewide. Ventilator usage also fell on Wednesday and is now at 123 statewide, a decrease of eight.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ current Phase Two order is set to expire on Friday, Sept. 11. On Tuesday, the governor said he would inform the state of his decision to extend the Phase Two order or advance the state in its reopening plan before Friday.
