Livingston Parish reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and no new deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,376 cases and 82 COVID-19 related deaths. Last week, the parish reported deaths in back-to-back days (Nov. 5-6) for the first time since Oct. 15-16.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 48,277 tests, a jump of 299 tests from Friday. That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 6.8 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting 187,961 COVID-19 cases; 5,807 COVID-19 deaths; and 2,887,937 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 5,020 “probable” cases and 229 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 22 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 622 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 91 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage dropped by nine on Sunday to 72 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Thursday that the state would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The current proclamation is set to expire on Friday, Dec. 4.
