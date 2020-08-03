Livingston Parish recorded its lowest number of new cases of the novel coronavirus in more than a month on Monday, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, health officials added 20 new COVID-19 cases to the ongoing count, bringing the local tally to 2,680. That’s the fewest new cases in a day since June 29. From June 30 - Aug. 2, the parish averaged 52.9 new cases a day.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 516 tests from the state lab, the same as the day before, and 24,649 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 197.
That puts Monday’s rate of positivity at 10.1 percent, slightly worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just six times since June 26.
The local death remained at 49 on Monday.
On Monday, health officials added 1,099 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 120,846. That’s the lowest number of new cases since June 30 and the first time the state has reported less than 1,100 since that same date.
Health officials also reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,910. The state is also reporting 114 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 38 from Sunday to 1,496 statewide. That’s the first time hospitalizations have been below 1,500 since July 19.
However, COVID-19 patients on ventilators rose by nine on Monday to 230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.