Livingston Parish reported 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the local case count to 814, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Over the last four days, Livingston Parish has confirmed 124 new cases, the most in a four-day stretch yet.

This coincides with the state’s recent surge in cases — 4,530 new cases in the last four days, the most since the virus’ peak in early April. On Friday, the state reported 1,354 new cases — the second time in four days there were more than 1,300 new cases overnight — to bring the total case count to 54,769.

After three days of no new COVID-19 related deaths, the parish reported one on Friday, bringing the local death toll to 37. Livingston Parish has reported eight new deaths since June 1.

According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 469 tests from the state lab, one more than Thursday, and 10,509 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 199. Friday’s rate of positivity (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) was exactly 10 percent.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Phase Two of Louisiana’s reopening. The earliest the state could enter Phase Three would be Friday, July 24.

The new order, which went into effect June 26, leaves in place occupancy and other restrictions of the previous Phase Two order. It also limits indoor gatherings to 250 people.

Due to a planned power outage on June 27, the Louisiana Department of Health will not update its dashboard on Saturday. Updates will resume on Sunday, June 28, the department said in a statement.