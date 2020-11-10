Livingston Parish reported 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and no new deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,402 cases and 82 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish hasn’t reported a new death since Friday.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 48,646 tests, a jump of 263 tests from Monday. That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 7.9 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 189,682 COVID-19 cases; 5,829 COVID-19 deaths; and 2,919,903 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 5,020 “probable” cases and 229 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 32 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 684 statewide. That marks the second straight day hospitalizations rose by at least 30 overnight and the sixth increase in the last seven updates.
Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 166 statewide since Oct. 4 and are at their highest point since Sept. 10 (762).
Ventilator usage remained at 71 statewide on Tuesday, figures show.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Thursday that the state would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The current proclamation is set to expire on Friday, Dec. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.