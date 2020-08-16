Livingston Parish reported 29 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and confirmed two new deaths, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish is reporting 3,100 COVID-19 cases that have led to 56 deaths.
Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 29,374 COVID-19 tests, a jump of 323 tests from Friday’s update. That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 8.9 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Sunday, health officials added 1,181 new cases over the last two days, bringing the statewide total to 137,918.
The statewide death toll reached 4,384 on Sunday, an increase of 77 from Friday’s update. There have now been 549 deaths in the month of August.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 47 from the last two days and now stand at 1,196 statewide. Since July 27, hospitalizations have fallen by 404.
Ventilator usage also dropped on Sunday by eight to 189 statewide.
