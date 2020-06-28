Livingston Parish reported 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the local case count to 846, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Due to a planned power outage, the Louisiana Department of Health did not update its dashboard on Saturday, meaning Sunday’s results are from the last two days.
Over the last five updates, Livingston Parish has confirmed 156 new cases, the most in a five-day stretch to date. This coincides with the state’s recent surge in cases — 5,997 new cases in the last five days, the most since the virus’ peak in early April.
Across the state, there have now been a confirmed 56,236 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,467 from Friday’s update. According to health officials, 96 percent of the new cases were the result of community spread, and 43 percent were among people 29 years old or younger.
After reporting its first COVID-19 related death in three days, Livingston Parish’s death toll remained at 37 for the second straight day. The parish has reported eight new deaths since June 1.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 470 tests from the state lab, one more than the last update, and 10,755 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 246. Sunday’s rate of positivity (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) was exactly 12.9 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards formally extended Phase Two of Louisiana’s reopening. The earliest the state could enter Phase Three would be Friday, July 24.
The new order, which went into effect June 26, leaves in place occupancy and other restrictions of the previous Phase Two order. It also limits indoor gatherings to 250 people.
