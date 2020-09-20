Livingston Parish reported 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and no new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,710 cases in Livingston Parish and 73 deaths. The parish hasn’t reported a new death in the last two Department of Health updates.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 38,283 tests, a jump of 355 tests from Friday. That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 9.2 percent, marking the 23rd time in 31 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was better than the state’s goal of 10 percent. mark.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting 161,219 cases; 5,198 deaths; and 2,177,960 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,039 “probable” cases and 168 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the third straight update on Sunday, falling by 51 over the last two days to 596 statewide. That’s the first time hospitalizations were below 600 since June 21. Since July 27, hospitalizations have decreased by 1,004.
Ventilator usage also fell on Sunday, dropping by four to 100 statewide.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
