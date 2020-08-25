Livingston Parish reported 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one new COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, health officials are reporting a total of 3,313 cases in Livingston Parish that have led to 63 deaths.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 32,646, a jump of 1,242 tests from Monday. That puts Tuesday’s positivity rate at 2.7 percent, which is the seventh time in the last nine updates that the parish’s positivity rate was lower than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting 144,116 cases; 4,656 deaths; and 1,794,062 tests.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by nine overnight and now stand at 930 statewide. Ventilator usage also fell by 10 overnight to 142.
Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday told a Baton Rouge radio station that Louisiana is likely to remain in Phase Two of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from WWL-TV in New Orleans.
This would mark the fourth time Edwards has extended Phase Two, following a four-week extension in June, a two-week in July, and a three-week extension in August.
Louisiana entered Phase Two of reopening the state on June 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.