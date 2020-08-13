Livingston Parish surpassed 3,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and reported two more COVID-19 related deaths, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials added 35 new cases to the local case count, bringing the total to 3,027. The local death toll reached 54, with Thursday marking the seventh day the parish reported more than one new fatality.
Livingston Parish has now conducted 28,676 total COVID-19 tests through the state lab (558) and commercial labs (28,118).
On Thursday, health officials added 1,135 new cases to bring the statewide total to 135,439. That’s the first time the state has reported less than 1,200 new cases in three consecutive days (not attributed to errors in reporting) since June 20-22.
Health officials also confirmed 41 new COVID-19 related deaths from the day before, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,279, which includes 444 deaths in the month of August.
Data regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, and ventilator usage was delayed on Thursday, with health officials citing “changes in federal reporting requirements.”
As of Wednesday, the state was reporting 1,320 hospitalizations and 211 patients on ventilators.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the state regarding the coronavirus pandemic in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
