Livingston Parish reported 36 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local tally to 2,754, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Over the last three days, the parish has reported 94 new cases, the lowest in a three-day span since June 28-30 (89).
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 524 tests from the state lab, an increase of seven from the day before, and 25,398 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 290.
That puts Wednesday’s rate of positivity at 12.1 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just seven times since June 26.
The local death remained at 49.
On Wednesday, health officials added 1,482 cases to the statewide tally to bring the total to 125,943. According to the Department of Health, 93 percent of the new cases were the result of community spread, while 29 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 29 and Aug. 5.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 14,837 over the last week to bring the total to 89,083. That puts the state at about 36,860 active cases, down by 1,667 from this time last week.
Health officials confirmed 41 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,937. The state is also reporting 118 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped again on Wednesday, falling by 16 overnight to reach 1,471 statewide. Over the last three days, hospitalizations have decreased by 63.
Patients on ventilators also decreased, falling by 17 to 223 statewide.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he was extending Phase Two of reopening the state for an additional 21 days, marking the third time he has extended the order.
While health experts are seeing early signs that Louisiana is moving in the right direction regarding reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations, Edwards said it is too early to determine if Louisiana has successfully flattened the curve.
