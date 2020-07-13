Livingston Parish reported 37 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the local case count to 1,565, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Since June 23, the parish has confirmed 874 new cases off of 6,505 tests (13.4 positivity rate).

The parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death on Monday, leaving the local death toll to 40. Livingston Parish has reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including three in the last 16 days. The parish hasn’t reported a new death since July 8.

According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 472 tests from the state lab, one more than the previous six days, and 15,967 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 421.

That puts Monday’s rate of positivity at 8.7 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower. That’s the first time since July 8 that Livingston Parish recorded a positivity rate of 10 percent or lower and just the second time since June 26.

On Monday, health officials confirmed 1,705 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total statewide to 79,827. That marks the 14th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day.

The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by seven to reach 3,315 total fatalities on Monday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 65 on Monday to bring the statewide total to 1,308. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 22 of the last 26 LDH updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 766 — including 266 over the last four days.

Ventilator usage also increased on Monday, rising by eight to 142 statewide.

In an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate that went into effect on Monday, July 13.

People 8 years of age and older are now required to wear face masks both indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible, though there are some exceptions, Edwards said.

Along with requiring face masks, bars with and without food permits will now be closed to on-site consumption but may still offer curbside service. Indoor social gatherings will also be limited to 50 people or less.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks in a statement said he will not support strict enforcement and penalties against residents that choose not to wear a face mask in all public settings.

In the statement, Ricks encouraged residents to protect themselves and their loved ones by taking proper precautions and following public health protocols.

“I believe we should do everything possible to move the state forward in its efforts to flatten the curve and fully reopen,” Ricks said.