Livingston Parish reported 38 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local tally to 2,718, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes one day after Livingston Parish recorded its lowest number of new cases of the novel coronavirus in more than a month.
According to health officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted 517 tests from the state lab, an increase of one from the day before, and 25,108 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 459.
That puts Tuesday’s rate of positivity at 8.2 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower seven times since June 26.
The local death remained at 49.
On Tuesday, health officials added 3,615 cases to the ongoing statewide tally, bringing the total to 124,461. Of that total, approximately 1,741 cases were backlogged, with specimen collection dates going back as far as May 28. That puts Tuesday’s number of new cases at 1,874.
Health officials also reported 27 new COVID-19 related deaths to bring the statewide death toll to 3,937.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped again on Tuesday, falling by nine overnight to reach 1,487 statewide. However, COVID-19 patients on ventilators continued to rise, increasing by 10 to 240.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s COVID-19 response in a press conference set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The governor’s most recent proclamation extending Phase Two of reopening the state is currently set to expire on Friday, Aug. 7.
