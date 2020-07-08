Livingston Parish reported 38 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday to bring the local case count to 1,305, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes one day after the parish added 86 new cases to the ongoing tally, the largest single-day increase in new cases yet and the third time in three weeks that the parish broke its own record — including the second time in six days.
Since June 23, Livingston Parish has confirmed 614 new cases off of 4,745 tests (12.9 positivity rate).
The parish confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, bringing the local death toll to 40. Livingston Parish has reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including three in the last 12 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 471 tests from the state lab, the same as from the previous six days, and 14,209 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 400.
That puts Wednesday’s rate of positivity at 9.5 percent, slightly better than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower.
As of Wednesday, officials are now reporting a statewide total of 70,151 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,888 from the previous day. That’s the ninth time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day, continuing the state’s recent spike in case growth.
According to health officials, 95 percent of Wednesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 39 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 1-8.
The state is now reporting 46,334 “presumed” recoveries from the coronavirus, an increase of 3,308 from the week before. That puts the state at around 23,800 active cases.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 20 to reach 3,231 total fatalities on Wednesday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased statewide for the first time since June 27, dropping by three to 1,022. That marks just the fourth time in the last 21 LDH updates that hospitalizations have decreased overnight. On Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeded 1,000 for the first time since May 19.
Ventilator usage also saw a slight decrease, falling by four to 105 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8.
