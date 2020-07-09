Livingston Parish reported 39 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday to bring the local case count to 1,344, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes two days after the parish added 86 new cases to the ongoing tally, the largest single-day increase in new cases yet and the third time in three weeks that the parish broke its own record — including the second time in six days.
Since June 23, Livingston Parish has confirmed 653 new cases off of 4,945 tests (13.2 positivity rate).
The parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death on Thursday, leaving the local death toll to 40. Livingston Parish has reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including three in the last 13 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 471 tests from the state lab, the same as from the previous six days, and 14,409 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 200.
That puts Thursday’s rate of positivity at 19.5 percent, nearly double the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower.
As of Thursday, officials are now reporting a statewide total of 71,994 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,843 from the previous day.
That’s the 10th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day — including the fifth time the state has reported at least 1,800 since July 1 — continuing the state’s recent spike in case growth.
According to health officials, 97 percent of Thursday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 39 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 2-9.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 16 to reach 3,247 total fatalities on Thursday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
After decreasing for the first time in 11 days, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 20 on Thursday to bring the statewide total to 1,042. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 18 of the last 22 LDH updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 500.
Ventilator usage also saw a slight increase, growing by five to 110 statewide.
