Livingston Parish reported 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local case count to 1,685, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 472 tests from the state lab, the same as Monday, and 16,952 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 353.
That puts Wednesday’s rate of positivity at 11.3 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower. Livingston Parish has recorded a positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just twice since June 26.
Since June 23, the parish has confirmed 994 new cases off of 7,490 tests (13.2 positivity rate).
The parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, leaving the local death toll to 41. Livingston Parish has reported 12 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including four in the last 17 days.
On Wednesday, health officials confirmed 2,089 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 84,131.
According to health officials, 90 percent of Wednesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 34 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 8-15.
On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 53,288 “presumed” recoveries from the coronavirus, an increase of 6,954 from the week before. That puts the state at 30,843 active cases, up by more than 7,000 from this time last week.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 14 overnight to reach 3,351 total fatalities on Wednesday. The state is also reporting 110 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Due to new federal reporting requirements, hospital-related data was delayed, leaving the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage at Tuesday’s numbers. Heath officials said the date “will be updated when available.”
As of Tuesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 1,362 statewide while ventilator usage was at 146.
