Livingston Parish reported 41 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and no new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Sunday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,273 cases and 80 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish has reported one new death since Oct. 16.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 47,018 tests, a jump of 370 tests from Friday. That puts Sunday’s positivity rate at 11 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Sunday, the state is reporting 183,341 cases; 5,712 deaths; and 2,778,739 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 4,379 “probable” cases and 214 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 598 on Sunday, which is a decrease of 14 from Thursday, the last day the Department of Health reported hospital-related data due to delays from Hurricane Zeta.
Ventilator usage also dropped on Sunday, falling by nine to 70 statewide.
