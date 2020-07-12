Livingston Parish reported 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the local case count to 1,528, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since June 23, the parish has confirmed 837 new cases off of 6,084 tests (13.7 positivity rate).
Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death on Sunday, leaving the local death toll to 40. The parish has reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including three in the last 16 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 472 tests from the state lab, one more than the previous six days, and 15,546 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 226.
That puts Sunday’s rate of positivity at 19.4 percent, nearly twice as worse as the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower.
On Sunday, health officials confirmed 1,319 new cases of the novel coronavirus to bring the statewide total to 78,122. That marks the 13th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 13 to reach 3,308 total fatalities on Sunday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 61 on Sunday to bring the statewide total to 1,243. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 21 of the last 25 LDH updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 701 — including 201 over the last three days.
Ventilator usage also increased on Sunday, rising by 13 to 134 statewide.
This weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate that will go into effect on Monday, July 13.
People 8 years of age and older will be required to wear face masks both indoors and outdoors when social distancing from people outside of one’s immediate household is not possible, though there are some exceptions, Edwards said.
Along with requiring face masks, bars with and without food permits will now be closed to on-site consumption but may still offer curbside service. Indoor social gatherings will also be limited to 50 people or less.
