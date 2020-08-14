Livingston Parish confirmed 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday to bring the local case count to 3,071, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local death toll remained at 54, which comes one day after the parish added two new COVID-19 related deaths in a single day for just the seventh time since the first reported death in April.
Livingston Parish has now conducted 29,051 total COVID-19 tests, a jump of 375 tests from the day before that puts Friday’s positivity rate at 11.7, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
On Friday, Health Department officials added 1,298 new cases to bring the statewide total to 136,737. That’s the first time the state has reported less than 1,300 new cases in four consecutive days (not attributed to errors in reporting) since June 19-22.
The statewide death toll exceeded 4,300 on Friday, with health officials confirming 28 new COVID-19 related deaths to bring the total to 4,307.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 38 overnight to reach 1,243 statewide. Over the last 12 days, hospitalizations have fallen by 291.
Ventilator usage saw a slight increase on Friday, growing by one to 197.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.