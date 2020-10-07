Livingston Parish reported its most new cases of the novel coronavirus in three weeks on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
In the latest update, health officials confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish, the most since Sept. 15 (76). That’s also just the third time since September that the parish reported at least 40 new cases in a single day.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 3,915 cases and 76 COVID-19 related deaths, a figure that hasn’t changed in the last 10 days.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 42,097 tests, a jump of 460 tests from Tuesday. That puts Wednesday’s positivity rate at 9.7 percent, marking the 37th time in 46 updates that the parish’s positivity rate was worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting 170,097 cases; 5,411 deaths; and 2,425,387 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 2,528 “probable” cases and 193 “probable” deaths.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 3,710 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 157,873. That puts the state at about 12,224 confirmed active cases, which is an increase of 354 from this time last week.
After rising for two straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 15 overnight to 552 statewide. Prior to Wednesday, hospitalizations had increased by 29 in 48 hours.
Ventilator usage increased by seven on Wednesday to 78.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.