Livingston Parish confirmed 46 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local tally to 2,800, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish also reported its first COVID-19 related death in four days. The death toll now stands at 50.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 524 tests from the state lab, the same as the day before, and 25,854 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 456.
That puts Thursday’s rate of positivity at 10.08 percent, slightly worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just seven times since June 26.
On Thursday, health officials added 1,303 cases to the statewide tally to reach a total of 127,246. They also confirmed 50 new COVID-19 related deaths to bring the statewide death toll to 4,028.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent decline on Thursday, dropping by 14 overnight to reach 1,457 statewide. Patients on ventilators also fell to 215 statewide, down by eight from the day before.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he was extending Phase Two of reopening the state for an additional 21 days, marking the third time he has extended the order.
Edwards is expected to address the media at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the day he’ll sign the new order keeping Louisiana in Phase Two until at least Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.