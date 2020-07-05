Livingston Parish reported 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the local case count to 1,156, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health didn’t update its COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Sunday’s figures from the past two days.
Since June 23, Livingston Parish has confirmed 465 new cases.
The local death toll remained at 38. Since June 1, Livingston Parish has reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths, including just one in the last eight days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 471 tests from the state lab, the same as from the previous four days, and 12,910 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 298.
Sunday’s rate of positivity (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) in Livingston Parish was 18 percent, nearly double the state’s overall goal of 10 percent or lower.
Since June 23, the parish’s rate of positivity has been 13.4 percent off of 3,446 tests.
As of Sunday, officials are now reporting a statewide total of 65,226 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,937 from the previous day.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 10 overnight to reach 3,180 total fatalities. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their upward trajectory, rising by 74 overnight to reach 926. Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in 15 of the Department of Health’s last 18 updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 384.
Ventilator usage also rose on Friday, increasing by 12 overnight to reach 105 statewide. That’s the first time the state has been above 100 COVID-19 patients on ventilators since May 28.
