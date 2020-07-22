Livingston Parish reported 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday to bring the local case count to 2,097, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
This comes on a day the state reported 2,771 new cases, its most in a single day to date.
The noon update of the LDH COVID-19 dashboard was delayed an hour. Though information regarding new cases, hospitalizations, ventilator usage, and testing was updated, officials said information regarding deaths was delayed “due to technical issues.”
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish was reporting 44 of the state’s 3,498 COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 474 tests from the state lab, the same as the day before, and 19,949 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 635.
That puts Wednesday’s rate of positivity at 8.5 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower and the parish’s best since June 19. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just four times since June 26.
