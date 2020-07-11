Livingston Parish reported 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the local case count to 1,484 and continuing the parish’s recent surge in case growth.
Like the rest of the state, cases have been on the rise in Livingston Parish since around mid-June. Since June 23, the parish has confirmed 793 new cases off of 5,858 tests (13.5 positivity rate).
The parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death on Saturday, leaving the local death toll to 40. Livingston Parish has reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including three in the last 15 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 472 tests from the state lab, one more than the previous six days, and 15,320 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 358.
That puts Saturday’s rate of positivity at 16.7 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower.
Livingston Parish’s large case growth on Saturday comes on a day health officials confirmed 2,167 new COVID-19 cases to bring the total number of cases to date to 76,803.
This comes one day after the state confirmed 2,642 new cases — the most since April 2 and “the single largest daily increase not attributable to a backlog since the beginning of the outbreak in Louisiana.”
According to health officials, 95 percent of Saturday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 35 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 3-10.
That marks the 12th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day — including the seventh time the state has reported at least 1,800 since July 1 — to continue the state’s recent spike in case growth.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 23 to reach 3,295 total fatalities on Saturday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their upward trajectory, increasing by 65 on Saturday to bring the statewide total to 1,182. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 20 of the last 24 LDH updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 640.
Ventilator usage saw a slight decrease on Saturday, dropping by one to 121 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will make an announcement about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 in a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
