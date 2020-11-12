Livingston Parish reported 61 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and one new death, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Thursday’s update included data from Wednesday, when health officials paused reporting in observance of Veterans Day.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,463 cases and 83 COVID-19 related deaths. This marks the second reported COVID-19 related death in Livingston Parish in the last week.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 49,137 tests, a jump of 491 tests from Tuesday. That puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 12.4 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 191,889 COVID-19 cases; 5,863 COVID-19 deaths; and 2,951,846 COVID-19 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 6,642 “probable” cases and 234 “probable” deaths.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 3,897 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 176,107. That puts the state at 15,782 confirmed active cases, an increase of 2,848 from this time last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by eight on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 676 statewide. That marks just the second decrease in hospitalizations in the last eight updates.
Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have risen by 158 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage dropped by seven on Thursday to 59 statewide, figures show.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Thursday that the state would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The current proclamation is set to expire on Friday, Dec. 4.
