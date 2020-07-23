Livingston Parish reported 69 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday to bring the local case count to 2,166, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

This comes on a day the state topped 100,000 total cases to date, becoming the 12th state to reach the grim milestone and by far the least populated to do so.

Livingston Parish reported a new COVID-19 related death to bring the local death toll to 46. The parish has reported a new death in each of the last four days, the first time that has happened since May 7-10.

The parish has reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including nine in the last 25 days.

According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 474 tests from the state lab, the same as the day before, and 20,545 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 596.

That puts Thursday’s rate of positivity at 11.5 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent. Livingston Parish has recorded a daily positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just four times since June 26.

On Thursday, health officials added 2,296 cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide case count to date to 101,650. This marks the 16th time since July 1 that the state has added more than 1,500 new cases in a single day, including the eighth time of at least 2,000 cases since July 10.

As of Thursday, Louisiana has reported 3,574 COVID-19 related deaths, a rise of 16 from the day before. On Wednesday, the state confirmed its most new deaths (60) in a single day since May 1.

COVID-19 hospitalizations showed a slight increase on Thursday, rising by four overnight to reach 1,585 statewide. The number of patients on ventilators also increased, jumping by nine to 197.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the state in a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.