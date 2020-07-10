For the second time in four days, Livingston Parish reported at least 80 new cases of the novel coronavirus, continuing the parish’s recent spike in case growth.
As of Friday, health officials are reporting a total of 1,424 COVID-19 cases to date in Livingston Parish, a jump of 80 from the previous day and the second-most in a single day since the beginning of the outbreak (86 reported on July 7).
Like the rest of the state, cases have been on the rise in Livingston Parish since around mid-June. Since June 23, the parish has confirmed 733 new cases off of 5,500 tests (13.3 positivity rate).
The parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death on Friday, leaving the local death toll at 40. Livingston Parish has reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths since June 1, including three in the last 14 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 472 tests from the state lab, one more than the previous six days, and 14,962 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 555.
That puts Friday’s rate of positivity at 14.4 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower.
Livingston Parish’s large case growth on Friday comes on a day the state confirmed 2,642 new COVID-19 cases — the most since April 2 during the virus’ peak — to bring the total number of cases to date to 74,636.
In a statement, the Department of Health said Friday saw “the single largest daily increase not attributable to a backlog since the beginning of the outbreak in Louisiana.”
According to health officials, 97 percent of Friday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 39 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 3-10.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 25 to reach 3,272 total fatalities on Friday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 75 on Friday to bring the statewide total to 1,117. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 19 of the last 23 LDH updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 575.
Ventilator usage also saw an increase, growing by 12 to 122 statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.