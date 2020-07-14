Livingston Parish reported 80 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local case count to 1,645, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, Livingston Parish reported its first COVID-19 related death since July 8, bringing the local death toll to 41. Livingston Parish has reported 12 fatalities since June 1, including four in the last 17 days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 472 tests from the state lab, the same as Monday, and 16,599 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 632.
That puts Tuesday’s rate of positivity at 12.6 percent, worse than the state’s goal of 10 percent or lower. Livingston Parish has recorded a positivity rate of 10 percent or lower just twice since June 26.
Since June 23, the parish has confirmed 954 new cases off of 7,137 tests (13.3 positivity rate).
On Tuesday, health officials confirmed 2,215 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total case count to 82,042.
That marks the 15th time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day and the eighth time the state has reported at least 1,800 new cases since July 1.
According to health officials, 99 percent of Tuesday’s new cases were the result of community spread, while 36 percent were among individuals ages 29 and younger. The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between July 7-14.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 22 overnight to reach 3,337 total fatalities on Tuesday. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 54 on Tuesday to bring the statewide total to 1,362, the most since May 7.
Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have more than doubled in the last month, increasing in 23 of the last 27 LDH updates. Since June 14, they’ve gone up by 820 — including 320 over the last five days.
Ventilator usage also showed a slight increase on Tuesday, rising by four to 146 statewide.
Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Louisiana a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14. Pence, who leads the White House’ Coronavirus Task Force, is visiting to discuss the state’s ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), Pence credited the people of Louisiana for “demonstrating early on… the ability to put into practice the very things that will slow the spread and save lives.”
